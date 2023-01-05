education-hunter-safety-lesson-fence-crossing-nmdgf.jpg

The state's first mandatory hunter education law – the Hunter Training Act – turned 50 this year. The act has served a major role in ensuring the safety of hunters and hunting activities since its inception.

The New Mexico State Legislature passed the Hunter Training Act in 1972. This act allowed the State Game Commission to adopt regulations requiring all hunters born after Jan. 1, 1958 to complete a hunter education course and possess a certificate in order to hunt with or shoot a firearm.

