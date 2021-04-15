Attention 4-H Agents: we need your help recruiting for a study.
Our Innovative Media, Research and Extension department is looking into ways to offer online programs for 4-Hers. They would like input form 4-Hers, leaders, parents and agents!
Participants will use their newest online lab, and complete three short online surveys over the next two months. They’ll even get a free hands-on kit mailed to them as a thank you! Please share this with your 4-H communities: there is text below, and images you can share on your FB pages.
Calling 4-Hers, leaders, parents and agents: we need your help!
Researchers at NMSU want to learn how to make online 4-H learning labs better. You can help us by participating in a study. You would sign up for the study (which means you would “consent” to be involved), take a quick online survey, use an online learning lab, and then take two more quick surveys over the next few months. We’d like to send you a hands-on science kit as a thank you. We are hoping 4-Hers, age 8 and above, and parents, leaders and agents will all participate. Feel free to share with others in the 4-H community as well.
Sign up is only open until April 28, so please sign up by then! We need 4-Hers, parents, family members, leaders and agents to participate!
To sign up or learn more, go to innovativemedia.nmsu.edu/mediastudy.html
