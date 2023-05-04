Cannabis is legal under New Mexico law for adults 21 and up, as long as it is sourced from state-licensed dispensaries.
So why the need for big 4/20 celebrations, the counterculture protests about overcoming the social and legal stigmas were a success.
Because marijuana legalization is now big business, 4/20 celebrations are the best opportunity to sell and market marijuana. It is another day for cannabis companies to promote the industry and its products, much like alcohol companies do with St. Patrick's Day and other holidays.
The marketing and promotion of cannabis products and celebrations can strongly influence teens and young adults. Marijuana is becoming as socially accepted as alcohol.
It is up to parents to become more aware of the risks and signs of marijuana use and have constructive conversations with their kids about drug use, which can potentially prevent their children from using drugs.
"Age matters for marijuana use, just as it does for alcohol use," said Marcel Gemme, Founder & CEO of Addicted.org. "It makes a difference how young a person is when they start using marijuana, namely in terms of later developing an addiction to other substances."
In New Mexico, over 11% of 12 to 17 year olds report using drugs in the last month. Among those teens, close to 85% had used marijuana in the last month. Over 18% had used marijuana in the last year, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
The conversations about drug use early in life are significant. Short, frequent discussions can have a tangible impact on a teen's decisions about marijuana.
•Parents should talk often and build an open and trusting relationship. Lots of little talks are more effective than one big talk.
•Parents should also make their views and rules about marijuana clear. Discuss beliefs and opinions. Be honest and express a clear message, yet do not lecture, use scare tactics or make threats.
•Ask them questions about what they know about marijuana, listen to their opinions, and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
•Lead by example; what parents do is just as important as what they say.
•Provide factual information about the risks and dangers and be prepared to share personal experiences.
There are significant dangers. A teen brain is actively developing and continues to develop until around age 25.
The adverse effects may include difficulty thinking and problem solving, difficulties with memory retention and learning, reduced coordination, difficulty maintaining attention, and poor school and social life issues. More severely, it can increase the risk of mental health issues and addiction.
Some general signs of cannabis use include red or bloodshot eyes, poor muscle coordination, increased appetite, delayed reaction times, anxiety, panic, and a distinct smell when smoked that is left on the clothes, hair, and body. Yet, some of the more common methods of use are vaporizers and edibles.
Every teen uses marijuana for different reasons. Some of the more common include pressure from peers and others, self-medicating, and escapism.
Most media cover 4/20 as a consumer interest story. However, it can be a good opportunity for parents to begin the conversation about marijuana and keep it going to help prevent drug use among teens and help young adults of legal age make responsible choices.
Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
