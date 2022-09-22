–ART & SCIENCE–
Los Alamos offers inspiration for artists in addition to being known for science.
Thirty-five artists from Plein Air Painters of New Mexico (PAPNM) will be painting ‘en plein air’ (from life) throughout Los Alamos and the surrounding area beginning Sept. 20. The group will paint for two and a half days culminating in a show that will be on display at the Fuller Lodge Art Center from Sept. 24 through Oct. 8.
The artists are competing for cash prize awards which will be revealed at the opening on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend the opening reception and see the show. Artwork featuring Los Alamos and the surrounding area will be available for purchase.
There is science in the art of painting. Like Leonardo da Vinci, a number of members of the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico have degrees and careers in science in addition to their artistic pursuits. And, all painters balance materials, chemistry and mathematical compositions like Dynamic Symmetry and Fibonacci Numbers in their artwork.
Michelle Chrisman, signature member of PAPNM, will judge the PAPNM Los Alamos Paint Out and Show. Chrisman’s work includes New Mexico landscapes, contemporary figures and still life paintings. She is represented in Santa Fe by The Signature Gallery, in Taos by Wilder Nightingale Fine Art, and Weems Gallery in Albuquerque.
Michelle is offering a one-day workshop, “Take it to a Higher Level,” in Los Alamos on Sept. 24 at Fuller Lodge Art Center. The workshop is for all levels of artists working in any medium. Details and registration information can be found at https://papnm.wildapricot.org/event-4915546.
Plein Air Painters of New Mexico is a non-profit organization continuing the legacy of outdoor painting since 2007. Visit their website at papnm.org.
