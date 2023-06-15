Spaceport America and the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association (ESRA) have announced the 2023 Spaceport America Cup. This year’s event will be held June 19-24 in southern New Mexico.
The Spaceport America Cup is the world’s largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contest (IREC) and has been held in New Mexico since 2017. Drawn by the opportunity to collaborate and compete at a world-class spaceport facility, 159 student teams represent the best and brightest from more than 100 institutions located in 24 countries. In total, there will be over 5,900 students participating, with women representing 22.5% of all participants.
Spaceport America Cup kicks off in Las Cruces in June with a full schedule that includes presentations and displays at the Las Cruces Convention Center on June 20, followed by three and a half days of rocket launching at Spaceport America’s vertical launch area in nearby Sierra County, with the closing ceremony in the evening of June 24 at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.
Students will have the opportunity to network with leading organizations in the aerospace community. Blue Origin and Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC) managed by Honeywell will have separate rooms set up on opening day at the Las Cruces Convention Center where they will be interviewing for full-time positions and internships.
Visitors are encouraged to attend the opening day at the Las Cruces Convention Center and must pre-register to attend the launches at Spaceport America, which are open to the public. Tickets can be found at https://spaceportamericacup.com/. Price is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 18 years and under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.