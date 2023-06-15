FxFUjO1X0AE8Ade.jpg

Spaceport America and the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association (ESRA) have announced the 2023 Spaceport America Cup. This year’s event will be held June 19-24 in southern New Mexico.

The Spaceport America Cup is the world’s largest intercollegiate rocketry engineering contest (IREC) and has been held in New Mexico since 2017. Drawn by the opportunity to collaborate and compete at a world-class spaceport facility, 159 student teams represent the best and brightest from more than 100 institutions located in 24 countries. In total, there will be over 5,900 students participating, with women representing 22.5% of all participants.

