Cayden Diamond and Elaina Mays, both local Sierra County students, have been selected by the New Mexico Section of the Society for Range Management (SRM) to participate in the High School Youth Forum (HSYF), an SRM sponsored youth activity held jointly during the 76th Annual SRM annual meeting. This year’s meeting is being held in Boise, Idaho, Feb. 12 – 16. This year’s meeting theme is “Rangelands Without Borders”. 

The SRM is an international organization that strives to promote public awareness of the importance of sound management and use of rangeland, the world’s largest land base. In 1966 the SRM recognized a need to involve youth with the range-related activities and education provided at this annual meeting. Since that time, the HSYF has been a highlight of the SRM annual meetings. Volunteers of the SRM Student Activities Committee conduct the program.

