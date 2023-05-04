The 7th Annual Truth or Consequences Film Fiesta is featuring the premiere of a locally shot movie, a new cut of another and a “secret” late night showing of an infamous cult classic, shot right here in the 1970s. Also, T-or-C’s favorite rising star, Burt Ferguson, will feature his latest music video (on the big screen) along with an intimate concert Saturday Night (No cost, one drink minimum, kids free.)
Nani Rivera, Sierra County Film Advisory Board Chair and Co-owner of the El Cortez Theatre (where all the shows are running) noted, “We’ve had a lot of interest in ‘The Warm Season,’ which has been extremely well reviewed and we have the latest director's cut of ‘Cop VS. Killer,’ even if you’ve seen it before, this will be new to you.”
The ‘70s cult classic was quite risqué at the time. Now it's nothing you wouldn’t see on basic cable, but it's a great snapshot of the ‘70s here in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Burt is incredible and this gives you a chance to sit and really hear his music. He’s being joined for a few tunes by International Music star, Karina Wilson, who just returned from a major European tour. Karina has played with many top folk and bluegrass bands worldwide for over 20 years.
‘The Warm Season’ will hold a reception immediately after with free food and an open cash bar. The bar is courtesy of JUNO, voted the best new brew pub in Albuquerque and will be open throughout the weekend. Come on by and sample some great beers and New Mexico liquors.”
See the full program with times in this week's Sentinel.
