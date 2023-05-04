2023 Fiesta - 2
NaNi Rivera

The 7th Annual Truth or Consequences Film Fiesta is featuring the premiere of a locally shot movie, a new cut of another and a “secret” late night showing of an infamous cult classic, shot right here in the 1970s. Also, T-or-C’s favorite rising star, Burt Ferguson, will feature his latest music video (on the big screen) along with an intimate concert Saturday Night (No cost,  one drink minimum, kids free.)

Nani Rivera, Sierra County Film Advisory Board Chair and Co-owner of the El Cortez Theatre (where all the shows are running) noted, “We’ve had a lot of interest in ‘The Warm Season,’ which has been extremely well reviewed and we have the latest director's cut of ‘Cop VS. Killer,’ even if you’ve seen it before, this will be new to you.”

