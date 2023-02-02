Check out the 2023-24 New Mexico Hunting Rules & Info for everything you need to know at https://onlinesales.wildlife.state.nm.us/
Learn what's new, important dates, licensing and requirements, general rules, species rules, special hunts and land, and hunt dates and hunt codes.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: Where can I get the Rules and Information Booklet?
A: It is best to download it directly off the website. Printed copies, in both English and Spanish, will soon be available at vendors and at Game and Fish offices across the state.
Q: What is a game hunting license and why am I required to get one before I apply for the draw?
A: A game hunting license is valid for small game (migratory birds, upland game birds and squirrel) and is required by state law prior to purchasing or applying for a big game license (antelope, bear, cougar, Barbary sheep, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, ibex, javelina and oryx). Game hunting licenses and/or stamps purchased through the draw application are nonrefundable.
Q: If I am going to be applying for hunts for myself and two children, does each person need to have their own account?
A: Yes. Each person will need their own account. Also, if you have previously set up the accounts with the same email address, the reset my password feature will not work as the system can't verify which account belongs to the password. It is best to try logging into your account and your children's accounts soon to make sure they are updated before you apply for the draw. If you have a problem, you can call the Information Center at 1-888-248-6866 and we will help you reset the password.
Application assistance is available through the department's Information Center by email or by phone at 1-888-248-6866.
NEW TO THE PROCESS?
Are you new to New Mexico's draw process? Are you experienced but just want to maximize your odds for a successful draw and hunt? No matter where you stand, we are here to help draw your path to success!
This year the department will be presenting the "Drawing Your Path to Success" video and podcast series throughout the draw. The series will start with an overview of how the draw works and things to consider for success. We will then feature pre-draw hunt forecasts, by species (deer, elk, bighorn, Barbary sheep, etc.), presented by wildlife managers to help you choose when and where to apply. Each episode will be in question and answer format and will be indexed to help you quickly find the answers you need. Have a question you want our experts to answer? We will ask for your questions on our social media pages the week prior to each episode.
Follow us or keep an eye on our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and our website for schedules and ways to watch and listen.
All webinars will be hosted in English. If you prefer to communicate in Spanish and have questions or comments, email DGF-Translation@dgf.nm.gov or call us at 1-888-248-6866.
Todos los seminarios web se realizarán en inglés. Si prefiere comunicarse en español y tiene preguntas o comentarios, envíe un correo electrónico a DGF-Translation@dgf.nm.gov o llámenos al 1-888-248-6866.
