In 2021, the city of Truth or Consequences installed an 18 hole Disc Golf Course at the Municipal Golf Course. Disc Golf is played similarly to golf in that the aim is to throw the disc (frisbee) into the basket in as few throws as possible. Both games may be played simultaneously, with golfers having the right of way.
Golfers on Saturday, Feb. 26 will take the day off, as the Municipal Golf Course will host the inaugural Turtleback Classic Disc Golf Tournament. 120 Disc Golfers will play two rounds of 24 holes, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending around 6 p.m.
Players ranging from Top Pros to Amateur divisions, both male and female, will compete for prizes, trophies, and cash winnings.
Spectators are welcome! The public is invited on Feb. 26 to the T-or-C Municipal Golf Course, located at 685 Marie Street, to watch this fun sport that is sweeping the nation. Rolling hills, cedars, pines and desert flora line the fairways, providing a gorgeous backdrop as you watch Disc Golfers tackle the challenges of the tournament layout.
