The winner of the Winter Quilters 2022 Raffle Quilt is Ian Tolley. Ian and his mother, Megan Tolley, bought their winning ticket at the 2021 Sierra County Fair. Proceeds from the annual quilt raffle are used by the Winter Quilters to make Community Care quilts that are donated within Sierra County.
