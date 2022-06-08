Sierra County voters joined with fellow citizens across the state in going to the polls Tuesday, June 7 to cast their ballots for the 2022 Party Primary election. The state’s most high profile race saw five republicans vying to compete against incumbent governor, democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham, on the November 8 General election ballot.
Former television weather forecaster Mark V. Ronchetti jumped out to an early lead, consistently outpacing his opponents, which included Sierra County’s candidate, Rebecca L. Dow. While she did capture a full 58-percent of her hometown’s votes and garnered strong support from across the state, Dow ultimately finished the race with approximately 15-percent of the votes cast throughout New Mexico, to the approximately 58-percent captured by Ronchetti.
In Sierra County, there were only two contested races, both for republican candidates vying to compete for the available Sheriff and Magistrate Judge posts.
The race to represent the republican party and vie for the Sierra County Sheriff’s post on the November ballot featured three candidates. When the polls closed and the ballots were counted, Joshua D. Baker secured a full 56-percent of the votes, outpacing Ted S. Ontiveros (23-percent) and Ronald D. Brown (21-percent). This result ensures that Baker will now appear on the November 8 General Election ballot and vie against democratic candidate Michael K. Lanford, who ran unopposed and was formally confirmed by Sierra County’s democratic voters.
As noted Sierra County’s republicans were also select one of three candidates seeking the Magistrate Judge position. After the votes were tallied, current Misdemeanor Compliance Program manager George Lee emerged with 40-percent of the ballots cast, to the respective 31-percent and 29-percent garnered by his opponents, Bradley M. Spencer and Denise M. Addie. Lee will now stand as the republican party’s candidate and vie for the Magistrate Judge position in November.
As noted, the premier statewide race saw Mark Ronchetti emerge as the republican’s candidate for governor. Other state races saw Ant L. Thornton secured as the republican party’s candidate for Lieutenant Governor, while democratic voters selected Joseph M. Maestas as their candidate for the State Auditor post and Raul Torrez as the democratic candidate for State Treasurer.
•Further information about the June 7 party primary election results is available online through the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office at https://www.sos.state.nm.us/.
