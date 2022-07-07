The Elephant Butte Bass Anglers Association on June 18-19, hosted the New Mexico Jr. Open Fishing Tournament. A total of 50 Jr. Anglers from ten NM cities and El Paso competed in three divisions from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
EBBA provided a hamburger cookout on Saturday after completion of the noon-time weigh-in for the anglers and their families. After the Sunday weigh-in, trophies were given to the top three weights in all three divisions, plus to the largest and smallest fish. All competitors went home with a prize for their hard work.
The results are as follows:
Smallest fish: Ben Allen (Alb) and Cason Curry (Alamo) tied with 0.31 lbs.
Largest fish: Brock Boone (T-or-C) 7.12 lbs, largemouth bass.
Division 1 (3rd grade & younger): 1st- Brodee Hinkle (Alamo) 16.10 lbs., 2nd- Ava Davis (Belen) 14.79 lbs., 3rd- AJ McDanil (Ruidoso) 9.92 lbs.
Division 2 (Grade 4-7): 1st- Gilbert Terrazas (T-or-C) 23.69 lbs., 2nd- Jace Widner (Tijeras) 15.55 lbs., 3rd- Taylor McWhorter (T-or-C) 13.87 lbs.
Division 3 (Grades 8-12): 1st- Dylan Wehrs (T-or-C) 16.89 lbs., 2nd- Marcella Deiggers (Alamo) 15.82 lbs., 3rd- Hunter Shores (Alb) 12.58 lbs.
The Jr. Open is held by the EBBA annually on Father’s Day weekend to encourage dads and grandpas to get involved in taking kids fishing. The annual tournament would not be possible without the donations of cash and merchandise prizes, food and drinks, gift certificates and gift cards.
The following donors supported our youth this year, so please help out by supporting these businesses.
Merchandise: Zia Kayak- Tackle, Butte General Store/ Cabellas- Tackle and Gift Cards, Bullocks Grocery- Food and Drinks, Bud’s Bait Shop- Bait and Gift Certificates , Dave’s Bait and Tackle- Merchandise Prizes, Cabellas- Albuquerque, NM- Gift Cards
Cash: Silver City Bass Club, Socorro Bass Club, NM Team Trail, Steve Bell Construction, Hot Springs Physical Therapy (Leslie Boone) , State Farm Insurance (Mike Potia), ProTek Contractors (Richard Sainz), Twice the Ice (Ken Swaim), Thomas Mobile Home Service & Coast to Coast (Gene Thomas), Jay Wysong, Greg McWhorter.
