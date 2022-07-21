20-outdooradvshow-banner_crop.jpg

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish invites the public to attend the 2022 New Mexico Outdoor Adventures Hunting & Fishing Show. Admission to the show will be $3 for adults or free to youth under the age of 18 or anyone who holds a valid New Mexico hunting or fishing license.

The annual event opens to the public on Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.