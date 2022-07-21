The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish invites the public to attend the 2022 New Mexico Outdoor Adventures Hunting & Fishing Show. Admission to the show will be $3 for adults or free to youth under the age of 18 or anyone who holds a valid New Mexico hunting or fishing license.
The annual event opens to the public on Friday, noon to 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s event features hands-on demonstrations of the latest equipment for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation. Off-highway vehicles, recreational vehicles, boats and kayaks will be on display by local dealers. Conservation organizations, outfitters and guides will be on hand to answer questions. Youth participants will have an opportunity to learn or enhance skills at the free catch-and-release fishing pond.
All visitors can enjoy the pellet shooting range, sponsored by the Bernalillo 4-H, and the archery range. A silent auction will give participants the chance to win one of over 10 New Mexico bighorn sheep European-style mounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.