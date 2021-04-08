Sales of "over-the-counter" fishing and hunting licenses for the 2021-2022 license year are underway.
Anglers will need a 2021-2022 fishing license beginning April 1.
If you purchased a game-hunting or game-hunting and fishing license through the 2021-2022 draw application, it is now available in your account under my purchases.
The deadline for submitting 2020–2021 harvest reports is Wednesday, April 7 for Barbary sheep, ibex, javelina, oryx and trapper license holders to be eligible for big-game licenses. Failure to report for these species by this date will result in rejection of all draw applications. An $8 late fee will apply.
