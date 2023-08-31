The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) New Mexico State Office today announced that it has awarded a new financial assistance agreement to New Mexico counties for community wildfire risk reduction, planning, and outreach. The more than $1.2 million award is using funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the wildfire resiliency of our nation’s lands and protect homes and businesses from increasingly extreme fire seasons being driven by climate change.
•The New Mexico Wildfire Risk Reduction Grant Program, which offers annual grants for hazardous fuels reduction, community wildfire protection plans, and education/outreach activities. Those eligible include county governments or municipalities, non-profits, statutorily recognized political subdivisions, or a Native American Tribe working on behalf of one or more communities at risk from wildfires. Funding level: $571,000.
•The New Mexico Wildland Urban Fire Summit, an annual forum to share lessons and bring fire science and information to community members, fire service volunteers and professionals, non-profit conservation groups engaged in fire adaptation, and federal, state and local government representatives. Funding level: $20,000.
•The Fire Adapted New Mexico Learning Network, a grass-roots organization dedicated to fostering fire adapted communities to protect residents, homes, infrastructure, businesses, and resources. Partners describe their role in Fire Adapted New Mexico in this video. Funding level: $100,000.
•The Timberon Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project, which targets 215 acres for thinning and is being managed in conjunction with the South Central Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council. The project will be contracted locally to reduce wildfire risk at Timberon – a high risk community as rated by the NM State Forester’s Community at Risk Assessment – in Otero County, NM. Funding level: $550,000.
•The Fire Ecology Learning Lab, an educational project with the Southwest Fire Science Consortium (networked with the Joint Fire Science Program) and Northern Arizona University providing place-based curriculum to teachers and agency staff on fire’s function in the ecosystem. Funding level: $25,000.
