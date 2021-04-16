Smiles, cheers and well-earned applause from over a hundred local residents and patrons welcomed back Truth or Consequences’ traditional Miss Fiesta Contest Friday evening, April 16. After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions and disappointments over cancelled activities, four young ladies signed up to compete for the coveted crown. Vying to represent the community for 2021 were Kimberly Wilson, Holly Asbell, Jordan Gurule and McKenzie Luna.
After opening with a joyful dance performance, the four contestants donned elegant evening gowns and were then formally introduced to the audience. Each contestant presented themselves well and were respectively cheered on by a vocal crowd of well-wishers and supporters.
As is tradition, emcees Cathy Vickers and Bruce Swingle first recognized Miss Congeniality for 2021 Jordan Gurule. Holly Asbell was then recognized as this year’s Third Runner-up for the Miss Fiesta crown, before Jordan Gurule was asked to return to center stage to accept the Second Runner-Up position.
With tension building, Vickers announced the winner of this year’s First Runner-up to be Kimberly Wilson, leaving Mckenzie Luna in the spotlight as the judges’ selection to wear the crown of Miss Fiesta 2021.
By all accounts, the evening’s event was well-received and a welcomed return to the community-oriented focus that has always been at the heart of T-or-C.
Congratulations McKenzie!!!
