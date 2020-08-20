Please continue to publish the "City of Health" column. The information provided by Jack Noel is valuable to the community, even though it might present a less popular view of health issues and of the world.
Freedom of expression is important, and with our current climate of censorship on the internet, we need to allow different voices to be heard at the local level. I miss reading the column each week in the paper.
Sincerely,
s/Lydia Dixon
T-or-C, NM
