A crowd of community residents and visitors joined at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center Sunday morning, July 11 to view a live-feed broadcast of Virgin Galactic’s first fully manned mission. The successful flight of the Unity 22 spacecraft, lifting off from and returning for a near-perfect landing at Sierra County’s Spaceport America was heartily applauded. Those on hand were no doubt thrilled to share in the experience realized by Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic’s history-making crew with friends and neighbors, and to officially welcome a new era of commercial spaceflight to the community.
Locals Gather To View Virgin Flight
Chuck Wentworth
