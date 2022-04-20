Janet Sue Kern, 71, of Truth or Consequences, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Janet was a Godly woman, with a generous nature and a giving heart overflowing with love. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Graveside Service for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Caleb Cremeans officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
