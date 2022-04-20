Janet Sue Kern, 71, of Truth or Consequences, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Janet was a Godly woman, with a generous nature and a giving heart overflowing with love. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. A Graveside Service for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Caleb Cremeans officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM  87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.