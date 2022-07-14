US Marshals! County Sheriffs! Mayday-Mayday-Mayday! Why aren’t you arresting globalists? Why aren’t you seizing the ill-gotten-gain of mass murderers? Why aren’t you confiscating, sequestering, and impounding the physical and financial assets of those ‘clearly destroying’ what took hundreds of years to build?
The same Marxist-Socialist-Bolshevik program causing 60 million murders in Russia circa 1917-87 is being implemented in America! If not stopped – will result in the same devastation! We can and must stop them now! Arrest them all! The evidence is well documented! The allegations are self-evident! The criminal offenders openly publish(ed)-financed-recruited-performed and perpetrated their diabolical crimes that are exceeding billion criminal counts!
Why aren’t you bringing deputized armed Americans into your commands to help you make the necessary arrests? Why aren’t you seating Grand Juries? The suspects are in central banking, medical-pharmaceutical, tax-exempt foundations, heads of industry, heads of communications, heads of governments, the permanent federal and state bureaucracies, non-governmental organization entities, subversive-criminal-corporations and more!
Crimes against humanity via child sacrifice, plandemics, pediatric COVID-19 vaccines brain injuries, life-threatening "Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome”, manmade food and fuel scarcity, debasement-inflation-of-currencies, aerosolized nanoparticle(s) bioweapons, weaponized-weather-modification, destructive EMF transmitted frequencies and ‘all certain diabolical acts’ that are ‘purposefully committed’ by a state, or on behalf of a state, as part of a widespread or systematic policy, directed against civilians in times of war or peace are clear-and-present!
Who are some of these ill-intentioned souls obviously carrying out Satan’s murderous desire of human extinction! Pfizer is committing crimes against humanity, specifically against our children. Mega-Banks and Mega-Medical are serial felons! Pfizer has a criminal record of “fraudulent marketing”.
The WEF (World Economic Forum) headed up by globalist Klaus Schwab, is destroying America! Their diabolical plan cannot be carried out without the support of dirty traitors and useful idiots in the U.S. government, governors, state legislatures, state courts and corrupt law enforcement!
History is filled with hundreds of millions murdered by their own dictator governments. We are in the worst possible situation since 1776. We the People must stop them!
This series will unmask many private-tyrannical-murderous-corporations that need dissolving! More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
