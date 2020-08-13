The Elephant Butte City Council is scheduled to gather for a regular meeting Wednesday, August 19. This session is slated to begin at 2 p.m. and will convene in the council's chambers, located in the city administration building, 103 Water Avenue.
Due to current COVID-19 health guidelines, the afternoon meeting will be restricted to essential participants. Citizens are encouraged to contact city hall (575) 744-4892, or to visit the city’s website (www.cityofelephantbutte.com) to obtain information about how to electronically access the August 19 session.
•Written public comments will be accepted for the council meeting, but must be delivered to city authorities prior to the session. Email comments may be directed to cityclerk@cityofeb.com. Non-electronic submissions may be placed in the utility payment drop-boxes at city hall,103 Water Avenue.
Additional information about the July 15 meeting, including copies of the agenda when available, may be obtained through the city clerk's office, 103 Water Avenue, or by phoning (575)744-4892.
