Connie A. Durdle, 67, a previous resident of Truth or Consequences, died peacefully in Greensboro, NC on July 29, 2021. Connie was born in St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada. She was an advanced Nursing Assistant in El Paso, TX for many years before moving to Truth or Consequences. She was a member of the Pilot Club. Connie loved to crochet, and the beautiful handmade gifts she gave out for Christmas and other special holidays will forever be cherished. She will also be remembered for her love of animals, children and reading. Connie is survived by her father, James N. Stephens; siblings: Tammy Hunt, Darlene Simpson and her husband Norm, and Tommy Stephens; aunts: Kathy Barrett and Shirley O’Brien; as well as many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Shirley O’Connell and Jean Stephens. Connie will be laid to rest with a Committal Service on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery with Deacon Jim Winder officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
