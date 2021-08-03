Claudine (Grider) Davis, 96, a 75 year resident of Sierra County, died at her home in Caballo, NM on Thursday, July 29, 2021. She was born on December 12, 1924 in Clovis, NM to Ernest James and Vada Estelle (Campbell) Grider. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies which included quilting, crafting, and gardening. Survivors include her children – Joan Burris (Wes) and Jerry Davis (Mary Beth); granddaughter, Tami Benavidez (Larry); great-granddaughter, Nicole Sandoval; great-grandson, Jerod Sandoval; and great-great-granddaughter, Alaia Sandoval. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. “Bob” Davis; her parents, Ernest James and Vada Estelle Grider; and five brothers – Winfred, Glen, Wes, Robert and Joe. A Memorial Celebration Services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Skidmore officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
