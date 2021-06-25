Emergency personnel were dispatched to mm70 on I-25 about 6:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, for a one vehicle crash blocking part of the southbound traffic lanes. A mother from Colorado with 3 small children were southbound when their Ford Explorer struck the concrete barrier under the Las Palomas overpass coming to rest blocking the inside lane and resulting in sending one child to the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
