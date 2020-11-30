In a special meeting Monday morning, November 30, the Sierra County Commission attended to a sole agenda item, endorsing a proposed resolution allowing for the distribution of CARES act revenues earmarked for area businesses. In total, county officials will be distributing over $292,000 to 33 local businesses, which previously had applied for the available supplemental funding.
With the commission’s approval the associated resolution (No. 109-030), county manager Bruce Swingle said efforts would begin toward connecting and forwarding payments to the designated establishments.
