Countdown To Friday Night Lights

Just 28 days, Tiger sports fans. That’s all there is left. Opening day in Tiger Stadium is just four short weeks away, so you better start training to be in shape. How long has it been since you were in the stands of Tiger Stadium, cheering for our favorite team, on a beautiful autumn evening, under the Friday night lights? Didn’t think so, I can’t really remember either. Let’s just say, too long.
I received some good news a couple days ago too. You’ve probably seen by now, but out of the ten appearances of our Tigers on the gridiron, six of them are at home. That’s right, six, not just five and five this year. Kudos to our AD, Alicia Degase for getting us six home games.
Our Tigers are looking good too. I am totally geeked to see this “new look” offense. And as for the Blue Swarm. Well, that defensive line is going to be a steel wall, to get the stops before our offense drives home the sword. Lightning and thunder baby, lightning and thunder.
•Tiger football, however, won’t strike first this year in Tiger sports, though they have the first home opener. It’s soccer that starts out Tiger sports, competing at the Silver City Tourney on Saturday, August 14 and then going there again for a JV match on Thursday, August 19. They are starting up their practice on Thursday, July 29 over at the middle school’s practice field. They’ll be working out Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. Tiger soccer is a co-ed team, so both boys and girls, from eighth grade on up who want to play should be there, or contact the coach, or both.
•Our cross-country Tigers will be running in high altitude at Cloudcroft on Saturday August 28 for their first meet. They have ten meets, including the state meet on their dance card. I’m going out on a limb and will predict here and now there will be Tigers running cross country at state. They are practicing already, every weekday at 6:30, starting from behind the JROTC building. All runners who think they have what it takes, should come on out.
•Our awesome Tiger girls of volleyball open against at home in the Den against Santa Teresa. Get this, they have 22 matches on their schedule, plus the Moriarty Tournament where they should get in at least three matches.
That’s right all you Tiger sports fans. Real sports season are beginning. They are happening when they are supposed to and will have plenty of games, matches and meets. Always remember, if last year taught us anything, nothing is final, changes can always happen. But then, that has always been the case.
Now Grab A Seat On the Bench And Listen Up
Here’s something I really have to talk about. Gotta get this off my chest. See, there’s some people out there who have been dissin’ my kids… our kids. By that I mean our Tigers, our students, so hear me out.
Too often, on social media, or just when I’m out and about in social settings I hear talk about how our kids have to be taught about what hard work means. People calling them lazy. Well, let me tell you something right here. All summer long, in fact, at least since LAST summer, I’ve seen unprecedented numbers of our kids working jobs. Hard jobs. And frankly, jobs that we all benefit from.
Our kids, these Tigers are working at Walmart and points further on to the north. They’re working the onion sheds in the south, and they’re working everywhere in between. They’re working stores and restaurants; they’re working in fast food joints and on ranches and on farms and so many other places too. They’re working long hours at hard work.
No one, and I mean no one, not me, not you, not no one needs to explain to them what hard work means. They’re already living it. And let me say this too. Our job, all of us adults, especially teachers and coaches, but really, all of us, our job is just to teach them how to channel that work ethic, that Tiger spirit and Tiger heart into the areas that we are working on with them. Whether that’s the classes they’re enrolled in at school or the teams and other groups they work with after school. What they need is some guidance, some adults who will respect them and work with them and be there for them. Believe me, they are up for it. They already KNOW what hard work is. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.