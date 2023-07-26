CITY OF TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES MUST REPENT PART 5
We the People can ‘without a warrant’ arrest felons; our courts have continued to recognize the Common Law! Does T-or-C operate systematic-unmistakable ‘probable cause’ felonious abuse of duty to the legal rights of others with smart meter ‘exigent circumstances radiation issues’ and ‘unlawful data collection seizures’ of private in-home reasonable expectation of privacy activity – a first-class right?
Have courts/juries provided punitive damages? We’re to be free from unwarranted governmental intrusions, EMF assaults (Torts) and nanoparticle COVID-19 injections – meet none of the scientific and clinical criteria for safe transmission of electricity or vaccine(s) respectively, but perfectly match scientific-biological outcome(s)-criteria of bioweapons!
Use of mRNA nanoparticle eugenic-genocide-democide-technologies ensures family lineages will end with those who are alive today or born in the next five years. We must remove the EMF and bioweapons from our communities! The mRNA nanoparticle technology and EMF platforms consists of gene-editing bio-digital technologies that were always developed for use as weapons in order to biologically and neurologically control-destroy humans!
Plaintiffs looking to seek punitive damages from health and peonage lockdown et cetera injuries must prove that the defendant(s) engaged in willful, wanton, or reckless behavior. All businesses and households’ must make formal complaints-claims with Sheriff Baker. Do It!
Sierra County Sheriff Baker and city police! Immediately stop distribution, access and administration of COVID-19 mRNA Nanoparticle Injections, and smart meter usages across Sierra County! Seize all COVID-19 mRNA Nanoparticle Injections inventory and demand utilities reinstall analog meters! The COVID-19 mRNA nanoparticle injections and EMFs were administered to civilian adults and children through unlawful human experimentation!
Crimes of willful negligence showing deliberate ‘intentional disregard’ for others, gross negligence and willful, wanton, reckless misconduct unmistakable abuse of duty to the legal rights of others meet investigative criteria for violating Article II, Section 10 of the New Mexico Constitution.
We live in a time of massive child trafficking-slavery, by Baphomet-Biden presently with the invasion of America! Kudos to Pastor Caleb Cooper (New Hope Revival Church in T-or-C) for showing acclaimed movie-documentary “Sound of Freedom” on massive pedophiliac crimes in America.
More to come!
s/Gerald Boland
T-or-C, NM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.