It is with profound sadness that we announce the pass- ing of Billie Kathryn Carmody, age 79, a longtime resident of Caballo Lake, NM. Billie passed away from chronic ob- structive pulmonary disease, and pneumonia on February 2, 2021.
Billie was preceded in death by her loving husband John F. Carmody, of Las Cruces, New Mexico; her loving mother and best friend Dempsie Alese Chitty; her brother, James Farrell Cicchetti; and Sandy Cicchetti, Glenn Mark Cicchetti and Debbie Sue Smith.
Billie is survived by her son, David John Bennett; a brother, Dale Mario Marconi Cicchetti; sister, Tammi Denise Woods and her husband, Brenden Scott Woods; and her sister-in-law, Michelle Cicchetti.
Billie developed many lifelong friendships over the years. She was passionate about boating and camping with her friends out at Jett Boat Cove at Elephant Butte Lake. She loved boating and teaching all of the children how to water ski. She had the most beautiful red jet boat that she loved to show off ! She and her mother traveled on cruises, and visited casinos where they played the slots. She even loved to sing laraoke! She also had a love of country music and dancing. Billie enjoyed playing darts and running the pool table! She was always the life of the party!
She worked for Converters for years as a bookkeeper. She finished her career as the gaming manager in Elephant Butte, NM.
Our loving mother and sister taught us many things as young children that hold us in good-stead today, good manners, respect and sound moral values. As adults she became our best friend, advisor, and confidante.
Our loving mother and sister had always been there to support, comfort, and offer strength during difficult times. It is an honor to call her our mother, sister and friend. She will be missed by so many.
“Life is not about the number of breaths you take... It’s about the moments that take your breath away.” She cer- tainly did just that. Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. You will always be in our hearts and on our mind. We love you so very much
