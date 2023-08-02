After two years of renovation, building owner and family therapist Jonna Smith, was eager to cut the red ribbon and to formally welcome a return of the historic Magnolia Ellis building to Truth or Consequences’ downtown business community Monday, July 31. This long standing focal point of healing is now home to the Ellis Health & Wellness Center, which opened its doors in April and currently features three practitioners providing Chiropractic, Family Therapy and Massage Therapy services.
This special occasion was made even more special by the attendance of three generations of Magnolia Ellis’ family, who traveled from Albuquerque to join with Jonna, her husband Brett, current practitioners, staff members and community representatives for the morning’s celebration.
Located at 312 North Broadway, the building was established as center for healing and wellness by well-recognized healer Magnolia Ellis, known as “Magnificent Magnolia,” in the early years of the 20th century. The recent renovations undertaken by Jonna and Brett have successfully restored a vitality to the old structure, which will once again be fulfilling the intent and goals set forth by its founder.
The following service providers are now in operation and eager to welcome new patrons to the Ellis Health & Wellness Center.
•La Paz Heath and Wellness - 575-744-5294 - Operated by William Morrissey, DC ACN, offering chiropractic care and nutritional consultations for individuals and families.
Open Tuesday-Friday, and on the first Saturday of every month from 10 am to 5 pm.
•Mountain Movers Family Therapy; PC - 575-297-0157 - Operated by licensed marriage and family therapist Jonna Smith and offering mental health services for all ages. Open Monday-Thursday 9am to 4pm.
•Holy Hands Massage Therapy - 575-740-9541 - Operated by licensed massage therapist Shawna Hall by appointment only. Leave a text message to schedule an appointment.
