With a cheerful snip of the ceremonial ribbon Saturday morning, July 29, proprietor Ashley Taylor opened the doors of Truth or Consequences’ newest Glam Style salon for facial skin therapies, waxing, eyelash styling and extensions, women and men’s hair styling, and other specialized services. Surrounded above by her team of professionals and members of the city’s chamber of commerce and other supporters, Taylor completed the grand opening formalities to the delight of all on hand, before inviting everyone to tour her new establishment at 419 Broadway.
A licensed Esthetician, Taylor is skilled in a wide range of skin and beauty treatments. Taylor is also a US Army veteran who spent almost ten years in service before being medically discharged. She expressed excitement and an eagerness to introduce her salon to the community. “I wanted to create a place, a one-stop shop with a nice environment, where everybody in town can come and be comfortable.”
Taylor is being joined at the the downtown location by a team of fellow beauty and hair specialists. “Women are the greater population here, and a lot of them go out of town to get services we can provide, and at lower cost.”
Taylor’D Esthetics’ line up of independent beauty specialists presently includes licensed Esthetician Logan Green, soon-to-be licensed Esthetician Michelle Ramirez and hair stylist Sylvia Sanchez. Now open from 10 am to 5 pm Mondays through Thursdays, Taylor and her partners will be featuring special offers for the month of August. They invite everyone to stop by the salon at 419 Broadway, visit the salon’s Facebook page, or to phone 360-703-7466 to learn more about these specials, Taylor’D Esthetics’ high quality products and professional services, and to schedule a personal appointment.
