Deb Vance wielded the giant ceremonial scissors on Saturday, Aug. 19, as the Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for her new store, Cactus Ranch NM. The 1,500-square-foot shop, located at 2585 S. Broadway St. in T-or-C, features gifts, artwork, jewelry, custom clothing and more made by Vance and several consignees. It also offers bulk custom T-shirt orders for events and organizations.
Following the ribbon cutting, Elephant Butte Mayor Phillip Mortensen, a friend of Vance’s, grilled up hamburgers and hot dogs for hungry patrons and guests.
A graphic designer who previously conducted her business primarily online and for clients such as the Elephant Butte Elks Lodge (#2885) and Deming’s annual Great American Duck Race, Vance said she aimed to make Cactus Ranch NM “a nice, fresh place to shop. I’m not trying to compete with other boutiques… I’m just looking to add a little more variety. And with Christmas coming up, we definitely have a lot planned.”
For store operating hours and information, please visit the Cactus Ranch NM Facebook page or website, cactusranchnm.com, or call 575.497.0200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.