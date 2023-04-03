Lakeway Painting

Over the past few months, T-or-C’s Lakeway shopping center patrons and passersby have likely taken note of work going on inside some of the facility’s vacant retail spaces. Further signs of ongoing improvements were evident to all this past week, as contractors were focused on applying a fresh coat of paint to the shopping complex. While the wind was of no assistance early Tuesday morning, March 21, crew members were nonetheless diligently advancing the project.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.