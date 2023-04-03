Over the past few months, T-or-C’s Lakeway shopping center patrons and passersby have likely taken note of work going on inside some of the facility’s vacant retail spaces. Further signs of ongoing improvements were evident to all this past week, as contractors were focused on applying a fresh coat of paint to the shopping complex. While the wind was of no assistance early Tuesday morning, March 21, crew members were nonetheless diligently advancing the project.
Sprucing Up The Store Fronts
Chuck Wentworth
