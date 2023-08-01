IN THE SPOTLIGHT: A & B Drive-In, 211 N. Broadway St., T-or-C, 575-894-9294
ON THE MENU: More than 50 Mexican and American offerings ranging from enchiladas, tacos and burritos to burgers, shrimp and chicken baskets, and shakes. Customers can drive through, walk up or they call in their order for pickup.
WHO’S IN CHARGE: Opened in 1994 by locals Efren and Bernice Flores, who named it after their children, Anthony and Barbara, A & B Drive-In is a true family operation. It became mainly the responsibility of Anthony, a graduate of New Mexico State University, after his father passed nearly nine years ago.
“I’ve always worked in it,” said the married father of four, who relies on his mom at the restaurant when parenting requires him to be away. “She’s my moral support, and she helps because I have young kids who travel and play baseball. She’s here to lock the doors at night.”
EATS OF SKILL: Developing the recipes what would form A & B’s menu started long before the restaurant. “It was mostly Mexican home recipes my husband and I made,” Bernice said. “We always liked cooking enchiladas, tacos, burritos, and our red and green chile.”
The menu grew and evolved with customer input, leading to favorites like the green chile cheeseburger and more offbeat fare, such as gizzards.
“It’s hard to take items off the menu when people depend on them, which is why it’s so big,” said Anthony, who personally enjoys A & B’s burgers, chimichanga plates and Philly steak sandwich.
BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY: Like other eateries, A & B Drive-In has faced staffing challenges, but no hurdle has been greater than the pandemic. “We were lucky we had a drive-through, so we were able to stay afloat,” Anthony said. He was expecting to reopen A & B’s refurbished indoor dining room this fall.
Indeed, Anthony has strived to uphold his parents’ reputation as town pillars not only as a business operator, but as a school sports coach and through donations of food and funds to local causes and events, including the tethered rides at this weekend’s Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta.
“People need to eat, and I love to work for and help the schools,” he said. “It’s about serving the community and giving back.”
FIND ONLINE: In May, the global food publication Mashed.com, in its article “The Best Drive-In Restaurant in Every State,” named A & B Drive-In the best drive-in in New Mexico.
Friday Business Spotlight is a collaboration of the Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce (torcchamber.org), MainStreet Truth or Consequences (torcmainstreet.org) and the SIERRA COUNTY SENTINEL (gpkmedia.com). Please visit these community-supporting organizations online for membership and subscription informatio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.