BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Morning Star Outfitters, 421 N. Broadway St., T-or-C, 575-894-8715
WHAT’S IN STORE: The retail operation stocks a variety of bicycles, active-lifestyle footwear, and water/sun-protective outdoor clothing and gear, including packs by the by the Osprey and Camelbak brands offering comfort and performance as well as a lifetime guarantee. In the footwear department, no less than seven top brands, such as Birkenstock, Altra, Keen and Merrell, provide for ideal hiking, running or everyday use, while clothing from the NRS and Patagonia labels deliver water and sun protection.
Morning Star’s bike shop offers rentals, repairs and maintenance, plus a wall of bike parts and accessories, in addition to sales. The Aventon electric bicycle (e-bike) brand is a specialty.
WHO’S IN CHARGE: Family owned and run, Morning Star Outfitters was established as a screen printing shop by Rocky and Lynn Mondello in Silver City in 1992. That same year, the Mondellos began traveling to T-or-C and Elephant Butte, where they soon were providing decorated apparel for marina operators. Jasper Mondello, one of the couple’s four sons, relocated to T-or-C in the fall of 2019 to open the store at 421 N. Broadway St. and has managed it to this day.
OUTFITTING FOR FUN: Custom-decorated apparel is a mainstay. “That side of our business continues to expand its capabilities and reach,” Jasper said. “We work with a wide array of customers — individuals, family reunions, little league teams and Western New Mexico University in Silver City.” Morning Star’s original Silver City location, in fact, is where the operation designs and decorates all of its T-or-C shirts and hats and Hot Springs High School apparel.
Meanwhile, just last month, the T-or-C shop installed an ice cream freezer and began offering pints and half pints of Koinonia homemade ice cream, made by 3 Questions Coffee Shop, Living Harvest Bakery in San Lorenzo, N.M. Flavors heightening the refreshingly cool summer treat’s “yum factor” include Cheerful Cherry, Deep Chocolate, Peach Pizzazz, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk, Rah Rah Raspberry and Royal Root Beer.
BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY: With its name reflecting the Mondello family’s faith-based, love-of-nature approach to life and business, Morning Star Outfitters takes pride in providing quality products and services. “We have a strong emphasis on providing a knowledgeable, trustworthy experience for our customers,” said Jasper, who added that this commitment extends to the store’s sponsorship of local events and youth sports. “We most enjoy operating our business because it gives us the opportunity to serve the community and add to the overall experience of the area, specifically downtown.”
FIND ONLINE: Visit morningstarsports.com or @TorCOutfitters on Facebook.
Friday Business Spotlight is a collaboration of the Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce (torcchamber.org), MainStreet Truth or Consequences (torcmainstreet.org) and the SIERRA COUNTY SENTINEL (gpkmedia.com). Please visit these community-supporting organizations online for membership and subscription information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.