The Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Jackson's Candy Shop to the T-or-C business community with a ribbon cutting ceremony at midday Saturday, May 20. Proprietor John Jackson has spent several months renovating and stocking his new retail space, which is located at 110 East Second Avenue, just east of Date Street). This new store represents a dream come true for Jackson, who, for the past year, had been setting up a street stand around the community and at various events. He was joined for the May 20 celebration by well-wishing family members, friends and neighbors. Following the the ribbon cutting, sweet tooth-baring customers descended on the store to browse its impressive selection of homemade fudge (including Jackson's signature Green-Chile chocolate), classic candies, flavored popcorn, shaved ice, party favors for kids and much more. Jackson's Candy Shop is open 8 am to 8 pm Tuesday to Saturday, and from 10 am to 5 pm Sunday. Parking is available in the lot across the street from the store.
