BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Ingo’s Art Café & 420 Broadway Event and Music Venue, 420-422 N. Broadway St., T-or-C, 575-551-8186
ON THE MENU: The café serves a dozen organic coffees and teas, including Turkish, Jamaican Blue Mountain and Hawaiian Kona, as well as iced coffee, lemonade, spritzers and snacks. All are offered in a cozy, living room-like space with a vintage jukebox and free Wi-Fi, plus collectibles and artwork for sale.
An adjacent storefront, named 420 Broadway Music and Event Venue (AKA Club 420) and accessible from inside the café, can be rented for parties and fundraisers. On pre-announced dates, it is home to Ingo’s Mocktail Lounge (serving nonalcoholic beverages), live music events and game nights.
WHO’S IN CHARGE: Owner-barista Ingo Hoeppner, raised in the Southern Germany town of Singen am Hohentwiel by parents who worked in the restaurant business, came to the U.S. in 1996 as a soldier and civil servant with the German Air Force. Stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo until 2018, he opted to remain stateside and eventually settled in Truth or Consequences — drawn by downtown’s hot springs and diverse artists.
“The vibe here was so welcoming,’” said Hoeppner, who opened his café shortly before the pandemic and then added the vacant space next door for his club.
A SOCIALLY RICH BLEND: In 2013, while still in Alamogordo, Hoeppner established a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth organization called A.C.T. (Alamogordo Club for Teens, renamed Acknowledge Create Teach in 2018 upon its relocation, along with its founder, to T-or-C). The organization supports youth programs and activities, such as the Sierra County Tiger Sharks swim team.
Hoeppner’s 420 Broadway Music and Event Venue hosts gatherings and fundraisers for A.C.T., including an Art Hop After Party fundraiser this Saturday, Aug. 12, at 9 p.m. Among other happenings, there are readings by the Black Cat Poets every month.
BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY: It’s simple — Hoeppner “loves to serve people a wonderful cup of coffee in a relaxing environment. There’s great value to our lives in rest and rejuvenation,” he said.
Aside from giving him a daily opportunity to greet neighbors and meet new people from around the globe, his dual business operation is a valuable tool for outreach.
“I’m providing a place for communication and building community, which is my passion,” Hoeppner said, noting his intent to run for T-or-C City Commission in November. “If we work together and talk to each other, nothing is impossible.”
FIND ONLINE: For information and event news, follow Ingo's Art Cafe, Ingo's Mocktail Lounge and 420 Broadway Music and Event Venue on Facebook, and @ingosartcafe on Instagram.
