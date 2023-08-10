Donna Ford, of the financial services firm Edward Jones, has moved to a new office at 509 Butte Blvd, Ste B, in Elephant Butte, NM. The new office opened for business on August 7, 2023. The phone number is (575) 952-1109.
Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.
Through the dedication of the firm's approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com.
