BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Wildflower Boutique, 412 Main Ave., T-or-C, 575-322-2905
WHAT’S IN STORE: The shop offers a casual shopping experience with a carefully curated selection of new and gently-used women’s clothing, jewelry, vegan bath items, gifts and accessories. The clothing selection, ranging from extra small to plus sizes, focuses on natural, breathable fabrics and flowing styles inspired by the desert and the color of wildflowers.
WHO’S IN CHARGE: Wildflower Boutique is owned and managed by Kari Fresquez, a native of Farmington, N.M., who worked in New Mexico state government for 25 years and still works part time as a subject matter expert and project manager for the Office of the Secretary of State. After moving to T-or-C five years ago, she was spurred to launch her store by the travels she enjoyed with her sister.
“We delighted in finding small shops whose owners obviously put time and attention into pulling together just the right product assortment for their customers,” Fresquez said. “My sister and I often talked of how fun it would be to do the same thing. And then, with the help of my family, this dream began to take shape right on our own ‘Main Street’ — bringing women in my community a casual place to shop, talk fashion and find treasures.”
BUDGET-FRIENDLY STYLE: “Wildflower Boutique aims to source quality products at an affordable price,” said Fresquez, noting that the shop recently added a second apparel display room. Reduced-priced items can be found throughout the store, typically with 10-50 percent off.
As part of the Historic Main Avenue Merchant Alliance, Fresquez collaborates with fellow downtown business owners to sponsor events and fun activities that promote foot traffic in the area (last year, for example, there was a Halloween costume contest and concert). Customers are encouraged to follow the store’s social media pages for the latest sales and happenings.
BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY: “My goal is to maintain a store that I would want to shop in — one that is friendly, clean, well-organized and beautiful,” Fresquez said. “I most love when a repeat customer comes back to tell me how much they enjoyed an item and how it made a special event in their life, like traveling abroad, attending a wedding or having a date night, that much more special.”
The shopkeeper most values the unique connection she has fostered with the community. “The genuineness of the people I meet here warms my heart every time,” she said. “If my customers leave the store with a smile, then I am happy.”
FIND ONLINE: Visit wildflowertrue.com, @WildflowerTorC on Facebook and @wildflower_true on Instagram.
Friday Business Spotlight is a collaboration of the Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce (torcchamber.org), MainStreet Truth or Consequences (torcmainstreet.org) and the SIERRA COUNTY SENTINEL (gpkmedia.com). Please visit these community-supporting organizations online for membership and subscription information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.