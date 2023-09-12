IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Serenity, 149 S. Date St., T-or-C, 575-894-4471
WHAT’S IN STORE: Located on the eastern edge of the Hot Springs Historic District, where S. Date Street bends into Main Avenue, Serenity offers clothing for women and men ranging from casual basics to semi-formal apparel, with accessories including colorful handbags, hats and jewelry. The shop also carries meditation supplies like incense and singing bowls as well as tapestries and local art and handicrafts. Emphasis is placed on quality, ethically sourced products using sustainable or recycled materials, priced fairly.
WHO’S IN CHARGE: Serenity was founded and is managed by the wife-and-husband team of Emily Callahan and DJ Kinnan, with an assist from daughters Lillyan and Joslyn. The shop was a long-held goal of Emily and DJ, who first met and fell in love at a pay phone at nearby A & B Drive-In during the 2007 Truth or Consequences Fiesta.
“My husband and I always day-dreamed about how we'd run our own retail store after we became more established,” Emily said. “We hoped, if given the opportunity, we’d be able to support our community the way it has supported us.”
With DJ’s background in construction, the couple scraped together their resources, renovating and reselling two old houses to fund the endeavor. Their dream came true with the shop’s official opening last Halloween.
CATERING TO ALL SENSES: In July, Emily and DJ expanded with a second store, Volcanix, located in an enclosed space within Serenity. Remaking in miniature a business previously located on N. Broadway Street, the couple bought the inventory from the prior owners, who were relocating to Texas. The licensed shop stocks vapes and related accessories, and other tobacco products.
“With Serenity’s summer business being a little slower, Volcanix has helped offset that,” DJ said.
As fall approaches, Serenity and seven other local retailers are staging a fashion extravaganza, the Autumn Elegance Runway Show, on Thursday, Sept. 21, at downtown T-or-C’s El Cortez Theater. Tickets are available at Serenity and Sierra Maker’s Market, located at 614 McAdoo St.
BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY: In addition to providing a comfortable, welcoming environment for customers, “we aim to be a reliable fixture of our community,” said Emily, noting that the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. “Whether it's seeing friends and neighbors show up to support us or meeting travelers visiting Truth or Consequences for the first time, doing business is more rewarding every month.”
“It took so much to get here,” DJ added. “We’re proud of the store.”
FIND ONLINE: Visit @serenity_n_torc on Instagram, or find the shop’s Google page by searching “Serenity in T-or-C.”
