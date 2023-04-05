During their annual mixer held at Grapes Gallery Saturday evening, April 1, members of the Truth or Consequences and Sierra County Chamber of Commerce named the local gift and apparel shop, Rebel Roadrunner, as the organization’s 2023 Business of the Year. Chamber President Sid Bryan presented the organization's traveling trophy and a dedicated plaque to Rebel Roadrunner proprietor Victoria Crofford-Harrington. She expressed her gratitude for the honor amid a warm gathering of her employees, family, friends and fellow business operators. "I have the best friends and family a girl could ask for," Crofford-Harrington said. "I would like to thank everyone who has helped me make my dreams come true!" Rebel Roadrunner is located at 413 North Broadway, in Truth or Consequences, and offers a trendy mix of gifts, home décor, artwork, purses/bags, accessories, and clothing for women and men. The shop is open seven days a week. Pictured above, Rebel Roadrunner proprietor Victoria Crofford-Harrington proudly held the Business of the Year trophy flanked by cheerful friends and chamber supporters.
