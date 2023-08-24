Rio Grande Valley CASA, in Truth or Consequences, provides advocacy and mentorship to foster kids and their families. We look forward to growing in scope and working with local agencies, non-profits, businesses, government, and the community to do more for our youth and families.
We are proud to welcome back Destiny Mitchell, experienced Volunteer Coordinator, City Commissioner, and High School teacher, and to welcome aboard Amelia Wilcox, AppleTree Education Center CEO as advocate. From Estancia, we welcome Deanna Lopez , NMSU extension employee, as advocate. A shout out to community member, Dee Boman for her donation.
We are proud to announce partnership with Sierra Grande Lodge and Ted Turner Reserves. Sierra Grande Lodge will host a ‘giving tree’ for our kids, host us for a volunteer presentation, and possibly some fun and educational trips to the reserves.
For information or to learn how you can help a child, email director@rgvcasa.net .
