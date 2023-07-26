Aprendamos recently celebrated its open house in Truth or Consequences, NM on Friday, July 21. Located at 401 North Broadway, the business is also currently celebrating 18 amazing years of serving children and families in New Mexico!
Aprendamos provides early intervention for children ages birth to three and home visiting services for expectant parents and families and caregivers with children birth to age 5.
The Aprendamos Early Intervention program helps children acquire the skills necessary to grow, learn, and develop to their greatest potential. The Cariño Home Visiting program provides prenatal education, parenting and child development education, a lending library, breastfeeding education, and car/home safety.
Aprendamos offers speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy, family therapy, service coordination, and much more. They also have a skilled team of Pediatric Specialists who are a team of professional specialists in their fields.
“We are humbled and honored for the opportunity to work with your child,” said Abel Covarrubias, CEO/Founder of Aprendamos Family of Services and 1991 graduate of Hot Springs High School. “We look forward to learning, growing and making an impact together in this amazing community.”
The community is encouraged to stop by and visit the office and get to know the team. A ribbon cutting will be scheduled in the fall in coordination with the local Chamber of Commerce. For more information, please call the Aprendamos office at 575-526-6682 or visit the website at www.aitkids.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.