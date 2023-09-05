IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Pat’s, 1006 Hwy 195, Elephant Butte, 575-744-4026
WHAT’S IN STORE: From fuel, groceries, beer and liquor to lake toys, attire, fishing tackle and RV/camping gear, plus O’Brien watersports equipment (including life jackets, wakeboards and skis), the convenience store/Chevron gas station, founded in 1969 by Pat and Betty Owen, offers daily and recreational necessities for residents and visitors to Elephant Butte Lake State Park.
WHO’S IN CHARGE: Matt and Vicki Casas have owned Pat’s for nearly two years. While Matt works in commercial construction, Vicki manages store operations. Vicki’s local family roots helped the couple decide to relocate from the Fort Worth area.
“My grandparents had been here since the 1970s, so I spent summers, holidays and many weekends at the lake,” said Vicki, a former realtor. “I brought Matt here to meet my family in 2009, and he fell in love with it, too. On our long drives back to Texas, we’d talk about what we could do to move here.”
In June 2021, Vicki received a call from her uncle, who advised the couple to buy Pat’s. “It had never crossed our minds,” she said. “And there’s no way we’d have taken on such a huge responsibility if we hadn’t known and trusted the previous owners, David and Gina Carraher, who had the store for 26 years. They wanted Pat’s to go to someone who cared for it just as much.” Matt and Vicki completed the purchase that October.
FILLING TANKS… AND BIG SHOES: As the new keepers of Pat’s, the Casases found the community welcoming and supportive. “Word of mouth is everything, and Pat’s is a tradition,” Vicki acknowledged. “It’s rewarding to have gotten to know many of our customers by name. We all joke that Pat’s is the ‘Cheers’ of Elephant Butte.”
Vicki and Matt are grateful that their passion for personal service extends to their crew. “It’s normal to see one of us or our employees carrying out bags or helping to fill gas when needed,” Vicki said. “We couldn’t do it without our staff.”
BUSINESS PHILOSOPHY: While the store makes gradual upgrades and plans to add a food trailer initially offering breakfast items, Pat’s is giving back to Elephant Butte with customer appreciation events.
“We gave away breakfast burritos and hamburgers for two days in July, so we’ll have something fun for October to celebrate our second anniversary with the store,” Vicki said. “We love providing the Pat’s experience, and we’re doing our very best to be a part of everyone's favorite lake memories.”
FIND ONLINE: Visit patsnewmexico.com and @patsnm on Facebook and Instagram.
Friday Business Spotlight is a collaboration of the Truth or Consequences & Sierra County Chamber of Commerce (torcchamber.org), MainStreet Truth or Consequences (torcmainstreet.org) and the SIERRA COUNTY SENTINEL (gpkmedia.com). Please visit these community-supporting organizations online for membership and subscription information.
