The Truth or Consequences Community Theatre will be holding auditions for their holiday presentation "A Twisted Christmas Carol" starting June 15. Five characters are needed.
The scheduled audition dates and times are 6 p.m. June 15, 16 and 17, with Saturday and Sunday auditions being slated for 3 p.m. All auditions will be held at TCCT's Clubhouse, located at 311 N. Foch Street.
Scripts will be available for cold readings; all interested parties are welcome to attend any or all of the auditions.
Rehearsals will begin in August and the play is set to go on stage December 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.
"A Twisted Christmas Carol" is a Texas spoof of Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol".
It’s Christmas Eve in a small west Texas town, and cantankerous barbecue joint owner Buford Johnson gets in an argument with his wife, Darla, tells her he's skipping Christmas, storms out of the restaurant, goes four-wheeling in his pickup, gets hit by a twister, rolls his truck, and goes into a coma. Buford comes back in his dream where he's visited by ex-business partner, Hank Walker, who plays the ghost of Christmas past, present and future. The classic is done only Texas-style and is written by Phil Olson.
The play will be directed by Anna Haddal, with Carol Anton assisting.
Persons wanting more information can email tcctheatre@gmail.com or call the theatre group at 575-740-2174.
