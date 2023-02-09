The Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board is scheduled to gather for a regular meeting Tuesday, February 14. This session is set to take place at 3:30 pm in the City Commission Chambers, 405 West Third Avenue.
Regular meetings of the PUAB are open to the public and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.
Further details about the February 14 meeting are available by contacting the T-or-C City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street, 575-894-6673, or by visiting the city’s website at www.torcnm.org.
