The Truth or Consequences Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a regular meeting Monday, February 13.
This session is scheduled to convene at 4 pm in the City Commission Chambers, 405 West Third Avenue.
Regular meetings of the Planning and Zoning Commission are open to the public and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.
Further information about the February 13 meeting may be obtained through the T-or-C City Clerk’s Office, 505 Sims Street, 575-894-6673, or by visiting the city’s website at www.torcnm.org.
