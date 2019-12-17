On December 16, 2019 Allen and Jackie Prewitt will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Allen grew up in Lexington, KY where he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. following graduation from high school.
While stationed in McAlester, OK Staff Sgt. Prewitt met and married Jackie Sittel, a college student at East Central State College in Ada, OK. They wed on December 16, 1949 in the Presbyterian Church in McAlester, OK with Dr. Lawrence Johnson as Pastor. The Prewitt’s have 3 children: Linda Stephens of Elephant Butte, Duke & Anita Prewitt of North Pole, AK & Jack & Kathleen Prewitt of Ruidoso, NM. Additionally, they have eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren & one great-greatgrandchild scattered as far away as Alaska, Virginia and as close as Ruidoso. Allen’s career in the Marine Corps. spanned 24 years of distinguished service that included a combat tour in Vietnam. His final tour of duty was at Marine Corps. Base Quantico, Virginia. In 1970 Allen retired as a Chief Warrant Officer.
The couple then moved to Alamogordo where Allen was employed as production manager for Presto from 1971-1977. He then became the Director of Logistics at the New Mexico School for the Visually Handicapped, retiring in 1990.
Jackie was a stay at home Mom until the children were grown and gone. Then she worked at New Mexico State University-Alamogordo as executive secretary to the director and retired in 1991 after twenty years of service.
The Prewitt’s moved to Elephant Butte in 1993 and built their dream home in 1994 where they currently reside. They are enjoying retirement, the lake, visits from friends and family and their hobbies
Prewitt’s Mark 70th Anniversary
