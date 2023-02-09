New Mexico Department of Transportation officials and project authorities will be holding a special public meeting Wednesday, February 15 to answer questions concerning the ongoing I-25 Business Loop Reconstruction Project. 

This public meeting will convene at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center, 400 West Fourth Avenue, and is scheduled to be held from 6-to-7 pm.

The evening’s presentation will center on roundabout development along North Date Street, affecting traffic from Smith Street northward to HR Ashbaugh Drive. 

Further information about the February 15 meeting is available by contacting Patti Watson 505-245-3134-office, 505-269-9691-cell, or Ty Stevers 505-245-3138-office, 505-417-9989-cell.

   

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.