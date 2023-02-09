New Mexico Department of Transportation officials and project authorities will be holding a special public meeting Wednesday, February 15 to answer questions concerning the ongoing I-25 Business Loop Reconstruction Project.
This public meeting will convene at the Truth or Consequences Civic Center, 400 West Fourth Avenue, and is scheduled to be held from 6-to-7 pm.
The evening’s presentation will center on roundabout development along North Date Street, affecting traffic from Smith Street northward to HR Ashbaugh Drive.
Further information about the February 15 meeting is available by contacting Patti Watson 505-245-3134-office, 505-269-9691-cell, or Ty Stevers 505-245-3138-office, 505-417-9989-cell.
