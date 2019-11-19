Jared and Jessica Muller are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Gavin Porter Muller.
He was born November 4, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Hospital in Las Cruces, NM.
Gavin weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces at birth. He has a two-year-old brother, Leland.
