|Student
|Honor Roll
|GPA
|Apodaca, Grace Marie
|B Honor Roll
|3.7857
|Bailey, Janean Marie
|B Honor Roll
|3.7857
|Clanton, Marianna E.
|B Honor Roll
|3.5714
|Garcia, Eliana Sophia
|B Honor Roll
|3.8571
|Kirk, Ellis
|B Honor Roll
|3.3571
|Loera, Jazmine Olivia
|B Honor Roll
|Martin, Brittany Marie
|B Honor Roll
|3.7857
|Mays, Elaina Marie
|B Honor Roll
|3.7857
|Polanco, Tristan
|B Honor Roll
|Sullenger, Bodan Teston
|B Honor Roll
|3.4286
|West, Nicolas Ryan
|B Honor Roll
|3.0714
|Diamond, Cayden Colleen
|A Honor Roll
|3.9286
|Garcia-Gomez, Amillyanna Myra Nichole
|A Honor Roll
|3.9286
|Jensen, Megan Renee
|A Honor Roll
|3.9286
|Deseo, Jameela Jean De Leon
|A Honor Roll
|3.9286
|Sokolow, Lorraine Sephora
|A Honor Roll
|3.9286
|Baray-Gonzalez, Anya Yanina
|A Honor Roll
|3.9286
|Student
|Award
|Presenter
|Johnny Latner
|Outstanding in Math
|Madeleine
|Brittany Martin
|Outstanding in Math
|Madeleine
|Jacob Padilla
|Outstanding in English
|Shelly
|Elaina Mays
|Outstanding in English
|Shelly
|Ellis Kirk
|Most words read
|Shelly
|Marianna Clanton
|Most words read
|Shelly
|Josh Tyler
|Outstanding in History
|Perry Holdman
|Megan Jensen
|Outstanding in History
|Perry Holdman
|Eliza Cruz
|Outstanding in Science
|Skylar
|Cory Lee
|Outstanding in Science
|Skylar
|Boden Sullenger
|Character Counts
|Sam
|Cayden Diamond
|Character Counts
|Sam
|Bodan Sullenger
|Exceptional work in Theater
|Megan Jensen
|Exceptional work in Theater
|Ellis Kirk
|Exceptional work in Theater
