Student  Honor Roll  GPA 
 Apodaca, Grace Marie  B Honor Roll  3.7857
 Bailey, Janean Marie   B Honor Roll 3.7857
 Clanton, Marianna E.   B Honor Roll  3.5714
 Garcia, Eliana Sophia  B Honor Roll 3.8571
 Kirk, Ellis B Honor Roll 3.3571
 Loera, Jazmine Olivia  B Honor Roll  
 Martin, Brittany Marie   B Honor Roll 3.7857
 Mays, Elaina Marie B Honor Roll 3.7857
 Polanco, Tristan B Honor Roll 
 Sullenger, Bodan Teston B Honor Roll 3.4286
 West, Nicolas Ryan B Honor Roll 3.0714
 Diamond, Cayden Colleen A Honor Roll 3.9286
 Garcia-Gomez, Amillyanna Myra Nichole  A Honor Roll 3.9286
 Jensen, Megan Renee  A Honor Roll 3.9286
 Deseo, Jameela Jean De Leon A Honor Roll 3.9286
 Sokolow, Lorraine Sephora A Honor Roll 3.9286
 Baray-Gonzalez, Anya Yanina A Honor Roll 3.9286
 Student  Award Presenter
 Johnny Latner Outstanding in Math Madeleine
 Brittany Martin Outstanding in Math Madeleine
 Jacob Padilla Outstanding in English Shelly
 Elaina Mays  Outstanding in English Shelly
 Ellis Kirk Most words read  Shelly
 Marianna Clanton Most words read Shelly
 Josh Tyler  Outstanding in History Perry Holdman
 Megan Jensen Outstanding in History Perry Holdman
 Eliza Cruz Outstanding in Science Skylar 
 Cory Lee Outstanding in Science Skylar
 Boden Sullenger Character Counts Sam
 Cayden Diamond Character Counts Sam
 Bodan Sullenger Exceptional work in Theater 
 Megan Jensen Exceptional work in Theater 
 Ellis Kirk  Exceptional work in Theater 

